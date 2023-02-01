‘Raw Travel’ to Provide Stations With Library Episodes for Seasons 11, 12
Weekly syndicated show ‘Raw Travel,’ is mostly going out of original production after its tenth season
Weekly syndicated travel series, Raw Travel, is mostly ending original production after its tenth season, but stations are being given the option of airing the show’s library of more than 200 episodes through 2025, said AIM Tell-a-Vision Group on Wednesday.
Starting this fall with season 11, the show’s producers will also provide TV stations with a limited number of original episodes that will be worked into the schedule of the library version of the show, titled Raw Travel Rebooked. In addition to creating new episodes, the producers plan to support marketing and grassroots promotion..
"With our library of 200-plus, mostly-evergreen episodes, we can cycle one show weekly for four years without repeating. The ability to curate content from our library means viewers will see extraordinarily diverse travel experiences from scores of destinations. One week we can showcase urban exploration in Asia, the next backpacking in Africa or Latin America, and the next, an R.V. road trip in the U.S.," Raw Travel executive producer and host Robert G. Rose said in a statement.
"We plan to supplement this diversity with brand new content from a very selective pool of potential destinations. Without such intense deadlines, our team can become even more committed and diligent with creative, entertaining, and inspirational storytelling.”
Season 10 of Raw Travel is currently available on more than 200 TV stations in 180 markets representing more than 96% of U.S. TV households.
For season 10, Rose and his team filmed on location in Poland and Ukraine last June, profiling volunteers who are making a difference in two countries impacted by Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine. Raw Travel continues its support of Ukraine by partnering with Care4Ukraine.org and "Keep The Kids Learning" to provide medical and other supplies and to help Ukrainian refugee children stay in school. Rose is planning a return filming trip to Ukraine this summer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.