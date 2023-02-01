‘Raw Travel’ to Provide Stations With Library Episodes for Seasons 11, 12

Weekly syndicated travel series, Raw Travel, is mostly ending original production after its tenth season, but stations are being given the option of airing the show’s library of more than 200 episodes through 2025, said AIM Tell-a-Vision Group on Wednesday.

Starting this fall with season 11, the show’s producers will also provide TV stations with a limited number of original episodes that will be worked into the schedule of the library version of the show, titled Raw Travel Rebooked. In addition to creating new episodes, the producers plan to support marketing and grassroots promotion..

"With our library of 200-plus, mostly-evergreen episodes, we can cycle one show weekly for four years without repeating. The ability to curate content from our library means viewers will see extraordinarily diverse travel experiences from scores of destinations. One week we can showcase urban exploration in Asia, the next backpacking in Africa or Latin America, and the next, an R.V. road trip in the U.S.," Raw Travel executive producer and host Robert G. Rose said in a statement.

"We plan to supplement this diversity with brand new content from a very selective pool of potential destinations. Without such intense deadlines, our team can become even more committed and diligent with creative, entertaining, and inspirational storytelling.”

Season 10 of Raw Travel is currently available on more than 200 TV stations in 180 markets representing more than 96% of U.S. TV households.