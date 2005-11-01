Ravens-Steelers Keeps Monday Lively

ABC won Monday’s prime time among adults 18-49 on a Halloween night dominated by reruns.

The Ravens-Steelers game on Monday Night Football helped ABC average a 5.0 rating/14 share in the demo during prime time, according to Nielsen national data for Oct. 31. The game itself produced a 6.0/15 from 9-11 p.m. (Pittsburgh sneaked past the Ravens, 20-19.)

CBS took second place on the night, with an average 3.4/9 in prime time. Fox (3.2) was in third place, followed by NBC (2.7/7), The WB (1.6/4) and UPN (1.0/3).

Among the Big Four networks, Fox aired the only fresh episode of a non-sports program: Prison Break scored a 4.2/10. The WB aired new episodes of 7th Heaven (2.0/6) at 8-9 p.m. and Related (1.2/3), which premiered in a new 9-10 p.m. time slot.