Raven: She's So Renewed

The Disney Channel has renewed its top show, That's So Raven, for a fourth season.

That will give it 100 episodes, the largest run in channel history. But wait, there's more. Raven star Raven-Symoné has been named producer of the show and the network has committed to an original Disney Channel movie based on the series for early 2007.

That's so Raven resumes production on season four July 11. the Raven marketing machine, by contrast, chugs on unabated. According to Disney, Mattel will intro a "That's So Raven" fashion doll this month June; followed by the fall launch of a clothing line in May department stores and a perfume at Wal-Mart.