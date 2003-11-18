Ratner Named MSG Vice Chairman

Cablevision has tapped Hank Ratner to be vice chairman for Madison Square Garden. Ratner will continue to be vice chairman of Cablevision, a position he has held since last January.

In his new role at MSG, Ratner will join the company’s office of the chairman, which oversees the unit’s sports teams, entertainment properties and regional sports networks. That group is headed by Cablevision President and CEO James Dolan.