Ratings: Weekend roundup

All ofe networks were in rerun mode on Memorial Day and CBS won across the

key ratings categories with its regular lineup: comedies anchored by

Raymond and CSI: Miami.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 with a Monday lineup that looked more like

its Sunday schedule: The Simpsons, King of the Hill, That 70's

Show and Malcolm in the Middle.

NBC was third among adults 18-49 with two Fear Factor episodes and

psychic special.

ABC was fourth with the movie, The Horse Whisperer.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS, 7.1

rating/12 share; ABC, 6.3/10; NBC, 4.1/7; Fox, 3.9/7.

Adults 18-49: CBS, 3.7/10; Fox, 3.1/8; NBC, 2.9/8; ABC, 2.7/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets The WB averaged a 2.4/4 with 7th

Heaven and Everwood. UPN averaged a 2.5/4 with The Parkers,

One on One, Girlfriends and Half& Half.

On Sunday, Fox won the key adult demographic races and was second in

total viewers with coverage of NASCAR's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.

NBC was second among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and first in households and

viewers with a repeat of a Bob Hope special, Law & Order and

L&O: CI.

ABC was third with adults 18-49 with the movie ToyStory,

Alias and The Practice.

CBS was second in households and third with adults 25-54 with 60

Minutes, Becker and the movie, Message in a Bottle.

The Nielsen fast affiliate ratings for the night, households: NBC, 6.4/12;

CBS, 5.1/10; Fox, 4.9/10; ABC, 2.9/6.

Adults 18-49: Fox, 3.5/12; NBC, 2.3/8; ABC, 1.8/6; CBS, 1.5/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.1/4 with Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and Black Sash.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with Cops and

America's Most Wanted.

CBS won households and viewers with The Price is Right, The

District and The Agency.

On Friday, NBC was first across most of the key ratings categories with a

two hour Dateline and L&O: SVU.

Fox was tops among adults 18-34 with the movie, Final

Destination.