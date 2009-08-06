Ratings: ‘This Week' Beats ‘Meet The Press' For First Time In a Decade

On Sunday August 2nd, ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos beat NBC's Meet The Press in both total viewers and the target 25-54 demo for the first time since June, 1999.

This Week drew 2.8 million total viewers, including 980,000 25-54, while Meet The Press drew 2.77 million total viewers and 910,000 25-54.

For the season, This Week is still second behind Meet in both total and demo viewers, though ABC News says that it is the only Sunday morning public affairs show to grow its viewership this quarter.

CBS' Face The Nation with Bob Schieffer has regularly placed third, while Fox's Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace is fourth.