Ratings Volume Boosted on INXS

If you don't count baseball, CBS' second installment of reality rock-off INXS was the top unscripted show of the night Tuesday, a night heavy with summer reality.

INXS averaged a 3.1 rating/8 share at 10 p.m. in Nielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo.

That was up from its 2.4/7 debut Monday night at 9, though the real baseball stars beat the would-be rock stars, with Fox's coverage of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game averaging a 3.9/11 against INXS at 10-11.

In the battle of the summer reality shows, CBS also took second place with a 3.4/10 Big Brother 6 at 9, followed by NBC's Average Joe (2.1/7) at 8, which just edged out ABC's I Want To Be a Hilton (2/6) at 9.

On the night, Fox won the 18-49 demo with a 3.9/11 for baseball, followed by CBS with a 2.9/9 thanks to its reality lineup.

NBC was third with a 2.3. Its big draw was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU at 10 (2.8/8).

ABC was fourth with a 2.0/6, again failing to get any bump from its highly touted original series, Empire, which has fallen from its debut two weeks ago and only pulled a 1.7/5 for a distant fourth place at 10-11.

UPN was fifth with a 1/3 for repeats of its sitcoms, followed by The WB with a .7/2 for repeats of its dramas.

