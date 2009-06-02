Ratings: Two New Episodes of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Score Big

Posted at 7:36 p.m. ET

The gawking wasn't quite as great as for the show's fifth-season debut, but the Gosselins scored big with the Nielsens for TLC Monday night.

Both new telecasts of Jon & Kate Plus 8 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. set cable's primetime pace in households, viewers, key demos and women's groups on June 1, according to network officials.

The 9 p.m. show averaged 5.5 million viewers, serving as a strong lead-in to the night's second installment, which posted a 4.3 household rating and 5.9 million watchers on average, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Jon and Kate Plus 8 at 9:30 p.m. was the No. 1 program of the night for ratings and delivery, beating all of broadcast and cable among women 18 to 49, persons18 to 34 and women 18 to 34.

