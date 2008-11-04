Ratings: 'True Blood' Keeps Extending Its Fangs
By Alex Weprin
HBO vampire drama True Blood continues to scare up new viewers. Sunday’s episode drew 2.35 million according to live plus same day data, a 63% increase over the season premiere, which drew 1.44 million.
When replays, DVR and HBO On Demand are taken into consideration, True Blood is averaging a gross audience of 6.4 million viewers.
