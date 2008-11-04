Trending

Ratings: 'True Blood' Keeps Extending Its Fangs

HBO vampire drama True Blood continues to scare up new viewers. Sunday’s episode drew 2.35 million  according to live plus same day data, a 63% increase over the season premiere, which drew 1.44 million.

When replays, DVR and HBO On Demand are taken into consideration, True Blood is averaging a gross audience of 6.4 million viewers.