Ratings TNN can't refuse
TNN: The National Network harvested its highest movie rating since its
September 2000 relaunch Tuesday with an uncut airing of The
Godfather.
The Mafia classic posted a 1.8 rating with 1.5 million viewers, up 83 percent
from TNN's average rating in the fourth quarter last year.
