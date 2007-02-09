Ratings For Syndicated Magazines Spike After Death of Anna Nicole Smith

Overnight ratings for the syndicated magazines--ET, Extra, Inside Editon, and the like--all saw a significant spike in ratings because of the coverage of the death of Anna Nicole Smith. Entertainment Tonight had the largest jump shooting up 40% from the night before to a 4.9 rating/10 share average in the Nielsen overnights



That was also up 36% over ET's year-ago time period average. In New York, ET averaged a 7 rating/12 share at 7:30 p.m., topping the rating and share of the season premiere of Survivor, a 6.1/10, which followed it on WCBS.



ET spin-off, The Insider had the next-highest increase over Wednesday's show, up 32% to a 2.5 rating/6 share, and up 19% over its year-ago average.



Inside Edition was up 26% to a 3.4 rating/9 share, which was up 13% over year-ago timer period average. Access Hollywood, was up 22% to a 3.3 rating/7 share, even with its year-ago average.

Extra was up 17% to a 2.8 rating/6 share, but that was down 7% from year-ago time period average.



