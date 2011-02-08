Ratings Sink for MTV's 'Skins'

Viewership dropped again for MTV's controversial show Skins.

In its fourth week on the air, the series, which has drawn fire for its depiction of teen sex and drug habits, drew 1.193 million viewers, down from 1.459 the week before and from 3.3 million when it debuted.

The show's rating among viewers 12 to 34--MTV's key demographic--dropped to 1.08 from 1.22 last week.

Before ratings started to plunge, the show's content started scaring off advertisers. This week's show was nearly entirely filled with commercials for movies, video games and promos for TV shows.