Ratings: 'Secret Life' Season Finale Delivers For ABC Family

The season 1B finale The Secret Life of the American Teenager drew 4.5 million viewers to the program Monday night.

That ties a series high in total viewers, which was set with the 1A season finale in September. It was also the second most-watched episode ever among P12-34, P18-34 and P18-49, drawing 2.9, 1.4 and 2 million viewers, respectively.

It was also ABC Family’s most watched telecast ever among females 12-34, one of its target demos.

Secret Life also topped a new episode of The CW’s Gossip Girl, marking the sixth straight win over the broadcast show when they compete with originals in the timeslot.\

Secret Life of the American Teenager is set to return with season two later this Summer.