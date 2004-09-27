Ratings Roller Coaster for Rather

The CBS Evening News with Dan Rather continued to slip post-apology last week, particularly in New York late in the week.

On Friday, the show averaged a 4.0 rating/ 8 share in metered markets, which is down 22% from the prior-week's 5.1/10. In New York, the news was worse, with a 1.3/3 on Friday, down 52% from the prior week's 2.7/6 average in the Big Apple.

The national ratings were on a fairly steady slide last week, while the New York numbers looked like a bell curve, with Monday's 1.7/3 for "the apology," followed by two up days, peaking at a 2.7/6 Wednesday, then falling to a 1.6/3 Thursday before slipping again Friday.