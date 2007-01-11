Ratings: Peacock Gets Highest Numbers for Bush Speech

NBC got the best numbers of the Big Four for its broadcast of President Bush's address to the nation Wednesday night, scoring a 2.8 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnights.

ABC was second for the speech, which started at 9, with a 2.5/6. CBS' coverage earned a 2.4/6, and Fox got a 1.9/5.

CBS won the night overall, with a 2.9/8. Its highest-rated show was a rerun of CSI: NY in the 10-11 slot (3.3/9). The big news for the network: Cop show Armed & Famous debuted to a 2.9/8, winning the 8-9 time slot in the demo.

ABC was third with a 2.5/7 for its comedy lineup. Knights of Prosperity, in its second week, earned a 2.2/5, down from a 3.0/7 for its debut. It was bumped from its usual 9-9:30 slot because of the Bush speech.

Fox was at No. 4 with a 2.0/5. Aside from the speech, the network aired Bones reruns for all of primetime.

The CW earned a 1.5/4 for Beauty & the Geek and a One Tree Hill rerun.