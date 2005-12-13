Ratings Milestone for 60 Minutes

CBS' behemoth newsmagazine 60 Minutes nabbed its highest ratings in five years in the key news demo Sunday night.

60 Minutes posted a 7.0 rating/16 share in adults 25- to-54 on Dec. 12, its best marks in the demo since Januuary 2000.

The program featured a report from Ed Bradley on illegal immigration and a Bob Simon story on shark tourism. It also notched its best ratings in adults 18- to-49 since December 2003, with a 5.6/15.

The show averaged 19.7 million viewers, making 60 Minutes the No. 5 show for the week ending Dec. 11, its highest viewership so far this season.