Ratings: Late-Night In Demo Split

There doesn't appear to be much latenight remote flipping when it comes to the budding battle between David Letterman and Conan O'Brien.

After nearly three months opposite each other, O'Brien's Tonight Show on NBC continues to draw more adult viewers under 55 even as Letterman's Late Show on CBS has a comfy edge in total viewers (by virtue of a big advantage among the 55-plus crowd).

Perhaps most telling is what has happened in weeks when one of the two has aired repeats.

