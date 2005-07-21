Ratings, Grokster Hearings Slated

It is now official, the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a full-committee hearing on Senator Conrad Burns' TV ratings bill Wednesday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m.

The bill would require that any TV ratings system—including Nielsen and its potential competitors as well—would have to gain accreditation by the Media Ratings Council or face potential client lawsuits. Any change to an existing system would also have to be approved. The bill would also effectively mandate accuracy and require the MRC, which was created by Congress but funded by industry, to report to the FTC, FCC and Congress annually.

In other Commerce Committee news, a hearing on the Supreme Court's Grokster decision and the balance of copyrights and communications technology will be held the following day, July 28, also at 2:30.

