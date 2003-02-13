Ratings a factor in Morton's Brady exit?
While executive producer Robert Morton said he always planned to leave Buena
Vista Television's The Wayne Brady Show after a set period of time, another reason
why Morton may be departing is the show's ratings.
In the 24 metered markets in which the show airs, it is averaging a 2.2
rating/6 share, four share points, or 37 percent, down from its average lead-in.
The show is also down 21 percent and three share points from the year-ago
performance in the time period.
On WABC-TV in New York, the show is down three share points from the former time-period occupant, Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show.
It also drops five share points from its lead-in, Buena Vista's Live with
Regis and Kelly.
On Wednesday, Buena Vista announced that Morton was leaving and that
supervising producer John Redmann would be taking the show's helm, along with
Bernie Brillstein.
The Wayne Brady Show has been renewed for a second season by the ABC
owned-and-operated stations, which are owned by The Walt Disney Co., along with
Buena Vista and WOIO-TV Cleveland.
It also has been picked up for a first-year run by two TV stations: KARE-TV
Minneapolis and WPXI-TV Pittsburgh.
More pickups for the show are expected next week, but deals weren't
finalized by press time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.