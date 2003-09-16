Ratings: ESPN Close, But No Cigar
With football season in full swing, viewers are flocking to ESPN. Still, big
football ratings weren't enough to dethrone Turner Network Television from the top spot in last week's
cable Nielsen Media Research ratings.
TNT recorded a 2.4 prime-time average with 2.79 million viewers for the week
of Sept. 8-14, according to Nielsen.
ESPN notched a 2.3 average in prime time with 2.76 million viewers.
ESPN's Sunday Night Football telecast between the Minnesota Vikings
and Chicago Bears ranked as the week's highest-rated cable program with a huge
8.7 rating.
Its pregame show, NFL PrimeTime, attracted a 4.0 rating.
Lifetime Television perked up to a 2.1 rating and 2.2 million viewers last
week.
Lifetime's latest original movie, Sex and the Single Mom, scored a 4.0
rating for its Sept. 8 debut.
Nickelodeon (1.8 rating and 1.9 million viewers) and Disney Channel (1.8, 1.9 million) rounded out the top five.
