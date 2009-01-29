Ratings: Couric Can’t Stand Up To 'Idol' In Primetime Debut

A special primetime edition of the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric finished second in its timeslot in total viewers to Fox juggernaut American Idol. Unfortunately for CBS, the primetime newscast finished fifth in the 18-49 demo most appealing to advertisers.

The CBS Evening News special drew just a 1.2 rating/ 3 share in the demo in its 8-8:30 p.m. slot, placing it behind Idol, a Lost rerun on ABC, Knight Rider on NBC and Cuidado con el Ángel on Univision. CBS’ top show for the evening was a repeat of Criminal Minds, which drew a 2.6/6 in the demo. For the evening the network was fourth, drawing a 2/5.

Idol was the top show on Wednesday, drawing a 10.1 rating/25 share in the demo from 8-9 p.m. Fox finished first among the broadcast networks, averaging a 7.3 rating/18 share for the night.

A new episode of Lost boosted ABC to second place for the evening. The series drew a 4.9/11 in its 9-10 p.m. timeslot, besting the competition, including Fox’s new series Lie To Me, which drew a 4.4/10 with its Idol lead-in. ABC finished with a 3/7 for the night.

NBC barely topped CBS for the night, with its top performer being a new Law & Order at 10 p.m., drawing a 2.6/7 in the demo. For the evening NBC drew a 2.1/5.