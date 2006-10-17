Ratings Council Studies Multimedia Consumption
The Nielsen-backed Council for Research Excellence will commission a study by Ball State University on media consumption in a digital world teeming with platforms.
The council, comprising research executives, was created last year to manage a $2.5 million fund for ratings research and development. The council got a second $2.5 million infusion from Nielsen earlier this year.
Ball State’s Center for Media Design, in concert with consultant Sequent Partners, will scope out the media diets of a sample group, categorizing media exposures across a range of in-home and out-of-home media platforms.
The study could be expanded to a year-long project, said Nielsen.
The ratings company is looking to integrate video measurement across various platforms via its Anytime, Anywhere Media Measurement initiative.
