Ratings: All-Star Game Averages 14.6 Million

Tuesday night’s All-Star Game coverage on Fox attracted a viewer average of 14.6 million, the highest average audience since the 2002 contest in Milwaukee.



The game, which came in at a clipped 2 hours 31 minutes, saw the American League defeat the National League 4-3 to extend their unbeaten streak to 13 All-Star games.



A total audience of 33.6 million tuned in (those who saw all or part of the game), according to Major League Baseball. That marks the highest total since the 1999 game in Boston.