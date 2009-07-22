Ratings: ABC Family’s ‘Ruby & The Rockits’ Solid In Debut

The series premiere of ABC Family’s Ruby & The Rockits performed well enough for the cable network, drawing 654,000 P18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers. Those numbers make it the second best comedy launch in net history, trailing only the recently launched 10 Things I Hate About You in the demo and 2003’s Roommates in total viewers.

Ruby actually improved on its 10 Things lead-in by 6% in P18-49.

Meanwhile, 10 Things posted double digit growth over last week’s installment, including a 22% boost in 18-49s to 616,000 and 45% in total viewers to 1.6 million.