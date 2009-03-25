Ratings: 40.3 Million Viewers Watched Obama Press Conference

NBC earned a primetime win Tuesday in a short night of original programming due to President Obama’s 8 p.m. press conference. NBC’s Biggest Loser: Couples delivered a strong finish at 10 p.m. to catapult the Peacock into the top spot.



During Obama’s hour-long news conference NBC earned the highest rating with a 2.2/7. CBS and ABC tied for second at 2.0/6. CBS was the most-watched network for the hour at 9.9 million viewers. Fox was fourth at 1.7/5. The CW's Reaper earned a 1.0/3.

The press conference was carried on the four major networks as well as Telemundo, Univision, CNBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and mun2. The sum average audience across all 11 networks totaled 40.3 million viewers with a combined household rating of 25.9.

CBS’ NCIS took first place at 9 p.m. with a 3.9/10 and was the most-watched show of the night with 17.5 million viewers. NBC was just behind at 3.8/10 with the first hour of Biggest Loser. ABC was next at 3.7/10 with Dancing With the Stars results show. Fox was fourth at 1.6/4 with a re-run of House. The CW earned a 0.3/1 with a 90210 re-run.



NBC was tops at 10 p.m. as the second hour of Biggest Loser drew a 4.4/12, the highest-rated show of the night. CBS was second at 3.8/10 with TheMentalist while ABC came in well behind at 2.7/7 with Primetime: What Would You Do.



For the night NBC was tops at 3.5/9. CBS followed at 3.2/9 but was first in total viewers with an average of 14.9 million. ABC came in third at 2.8/8. Fox was next with a 1.6/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.6/2.