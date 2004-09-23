Rather's Ratings Slip

Three days may not yet be a trend, but Dan Rather's overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings have slipped each day since Sept. 20.

That was the day when Rather and CBS conceded the documents it used in a story on President George W. Bush's National Guard Service might be forgeries.

The CBS Evening News, which was in third-place among the newscasts already, averaged a 5.1 rating/10 share in weighted metered market averages on Monday, even with its previous week's average, when CBS was still standing behind the story. Tuesday, the average dropped to a 4.7/9, then slipped to a 4.6/9 on Wednesday, a 10% drop over the three days.

