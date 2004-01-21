Rather Returns
CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather was back on the airwaves Monday after taking a couple of weeks off following surgery to remove basal cell carcinomas from his face. It is the most treatable form of cancer.
On his return broadcast, Rather said, "The healing process continues ... and a full recovery is expected. So I thank you for your understanding and concern ... and urge you to get a skin-cancer exam."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.