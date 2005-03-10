Rather Retro Rates Third

CBS' retrospective, Dan Rather: A Reporter Remembers, averaged a 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday.

That was only good enough for third place both in the demo and in total households behind hit Lost on ABC (6.9/18) and back-to-back That 70's Shows (one new, one old) on Fox (3.8/10). Still, it was a vast improvement over the previous week's 60 Minutes Wednesday, which could only muster a 1.6/4 for fifth place behind even netlet The WB.

Fox won the night, with a 6.8/18, thanks to an 11.7/28 for American Idol at 9-9:30. ABC was second for the night with a 4.0/10, thanks primarily to Lost. CBS was third with a 3.0/8. Its top show was a repeat of CSI: NY at 10. NBC was fouuth with a 2.9/8. It's highest rated show was Law & Order at a 3.6/10.

UPN was fifth with a 1.6/4 for Next Top Model, a strong performer at a 2.3/6, and Kevin Hill.

The WB was in last place with a .9/2 for repeats of Smallville and Jack & Bobby, the latter which dragged down the average with a .5/1.

