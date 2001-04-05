Rather regrets Dem fund-raiser speech

Veteran CBS News anchor Dan Rather apologized on Wednesday for a guest speaking gig at a March Democratic Party fund-raiser in Austin, Texas, calling it "an embarrassing and regrettable error," Reuters reports.

The Washington Post reported donors paid as much as $1,000 to attend the private event with Rather touted as the main attraction on invitations. The event reportedly raised $20,000 for the Travis County Democratic Party, co-hosted by Rather's daughter, Robin Rather, who is said to be considering a campaign for mayor of Austin.

"I made an embarrassing and regrettable error in judgement by going to this event," Rather said in a statement. "It was a serious mistake, which I acknowledge. No one believes mores trongly in the CBS News standards than I do, and I have let those standards down." - Richard Tedesco