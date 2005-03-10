Rather Farewell Yields Fond Ratings
Dan Rather's last evening newscast for CBS Wednesday night finished first, according to early returns from Nielsen Media Research's 56 metered markets.
The newscast, which has traditionally held third place behind its competition, averaged a 7.3 rating/13 share.
Coming in second was NBC Nightly News, with a 6.5/12, followed by ABC's World News Tonight with a 6.4/12.
