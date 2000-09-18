Rat hunting

Two Democratic Senators-Ron Wyden (Ore.) and John Breaux (La.)-have asked the FCC to investigate allegations that the Bush campaign produced a "subliminal" ad attacking Al Gore. The ad, aired in 33 markets during the first week of September, momentarily displayed the word "RATS" during criticism of Gore's prescription-drug proposal. The FCC says subliminal advertising is intended to deceive and "inconsistent" with a broadcasters' public-interest obligations.