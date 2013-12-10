Rasulo: Online MVPD's Will Have To Pay The Freight

Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo agreed that an online pay TV service is coming, but told an industry audience Tuesday that any such programming deals with his company would only be with a provider that offers a service similar to what is already out there.

Rasulo, speaking at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference in New York, echoed comments from Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman on the previous day at the event. But while Dauman predicted that an online pay service will come in 2014 – he wouldn't say who – Rasulo was reluctant to pinpoint a date.

Rasulo said he would be happy to license programming to an online provider, but it would have to include not only the entire Disney bundle of services, but also that of other programmers, mirroring offers from other distributors.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.