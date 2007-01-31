Rash Launches New Website, Radio Show

Well-known media analyst John Rash has re-launched his Website and debuted a new daily radio show on WCCO Minneapolis.

John Rash, senior VP and director of media negotiations at Campbell Mithun, will now provide daily ratings and analysis of the television industry each day on his site.

Also on the site will be a podcast of his new radio show, The Rash Report, which now airs daily on WCCO at 11:45 central time.

Rash is a regular fill-in host on WCCO, but now adds a permanent daily slot every weekday.

"With February sweeps, American Idol madness and the Super Bowl all happening as we speak, this is a great time to be talking about what’s happening in pop culture," says Rash.