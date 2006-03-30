Rappoport Tapped as EP for Ablow

Diane Rappoport, former executive producer of The Montel Williams Show, will take over in the same capacity for Telepictures’ Dr. Keith Ablow showwhen it launches in the fall, a Telepictures spokesperson confirmed Thursday evening.

Rappoport left Paramount’s Montel in December after a seven-year run at the show when Williams himself became the sole executive producer. She has also previously worked on The Howie Mandel Show and Paramount’s version of The Maury Povich Show.

Ablow is a forensic psychiatrist who has been positioned as a younger-skewing answer to Dr. Phil.