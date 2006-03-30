Rappoport Tapped as EP for Ablow
By Ben Grossman
Diane Rappoport, former executive producer of The Montel Williams Show, will take over in the same capacity for Telepictures’ Dr. Keith Ablow showwhen it launches in the fall, a Telepictures spokesperson confirmed Thursday evening.
Rappoport left Paramount’s Montel in December after a seven-year run at the show when Williams himself became the sole executive producer. She has also previously worked on The Howie Mandel Show and Paramount’s version of The Maury Povich Show.
Ablow is a forensic psychiatrist who has been positioned as a younger-skewing answer to Dr. Phil.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.