Rappaport Exits Montel

Montel Williams has become the sole executive producer of his Paramount Domestic Television talk show. Diane Rappoport, who has been the executive producer of The Montel Williams Show for the past seven years, has left to pursue other opportunities, a spokeswoman for the show confirmed Friday.

Rappoport, who previously was executive producer of Paramount’s less rowdy version of The Maury Povich Show, will not be replaced. Show vets Susan Henry and Kim Forman have been elevated to supervising producers.