Raponi Named KTVU San Fran GM

Tom Raponi has been named vice president and general manager at KTVU San Francisco-Oakland. He succeeds Tim McVay atop the Cox Media Group station. McVay shifts to WSB Atlanta, where current general manager, Bill Hoffman, moves up to corporate.

Raponi was vice president and general manager at Cox's independent KICU and director of sales at KTVU and KICU. His appointment is effective immediately.

"Tom has been a part of the Bay Area community for 16 years. He'll do an outstanding job leading KTVU to deliver the quality news, programming and sales excellence that our viewers and customers have come to expect," said Jay O'Connor, group vice president at Cox Media Group.

A New Yorker, Raponi has run KICU since 2001. He has been employed at Cox since 1996.

"The station has a long tradition of being a leader in news, programming and the community," he said. "I look forward to helping the station continue with this tradition as well as leading the station into the new areas of emerging media technology."