Rangel Ratings Panel in Limbo

Back in early April, when Nielsen Media Research delayed the start of the New York "Local People Meter" to June 3, the ratings company agreed to cooperate with an advisory task force on minority viewership and ratings issues that Rep. Charles Rangel (D-N.Y.) agreed to assemble.

At the time the plan was to announce the task force members “shortly.” But if Nielsen does go ahead in early June with the LPM in New York it will be without much advice from the task force. Why? Because there is isn't one.

A spokesman for Rangel’s office said it was “still in the formation” stages, but didn’t offer a reason for the delay. Nor could he say when it would be up and running, although he said an aide would follow up with answers. No answers by deadline, however.

But if Rangel is dragging his feet, other legislators are not. Leaders of the House Commerce Committee and Telecommunications Subcommittee plan to ask the Government Accounting Office this week to launch a study of LPM's and whether they undercount minorities.

