Randall Mays Named Clear Channel President

Clear Channel Communications has named Randall Mays president, effective immediately. He had been executive VP and CFO.

He succeeds his brother, Mark Mays, who remains CEO.

“Randall has demonstrated outstanding operational and financial acumen in both his leadership of strategic initiatives as well as the company’s realignment,” said the Mays' brother's father, Chairman L. Lowry Mays, in a statement.

Clear Channel is the nation's largest radio-station owner and also has major TV station and outdoor holdings.