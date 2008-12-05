Rand Upped to Northwest Broadcasting COO

Jon Rand, general manager of three stations in the Pacific Northwest, has been promoted to COO of Northwest Broadcasting. He currently runs KAYU Spokane, KCYU Yakima and KFFX Tri-Cities (WA).



“Jon has done a great job building the stations in Spokane and Yakima while working within the industry on behalf of broadcasters," Northwest President Brian Brady said. "Jon is a broadcaster in every sense of the word and I'm proud to work with him."



Rand is a Boise State grad who lives in Spokane.



Brady acknowledged the tall order in front of broadcasters and said Rand is the right executive to tackle it.



"The challenges we face within the industry are like none we have faced before and it will take creative thinking and a whole new approach than what has worked in the past to survive and grow,” he said. “I am confident that Jon will meet these challenges head on and that Northwest Broadcasting will continue to be a leader in the broadcast industry."