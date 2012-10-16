Ramsey Named WVEC GM

Brad Ramsey has been named president and general manager of

WVEC Norfolk, succeeding Tod Smith at the Belo station. He starts Nov. 5.

Smith took over WWL New Orleans in June.

Since July 2008, Ramsey has served as vice president and

general manager of WCAV-WVAW-WAHU Charlottesville, Gray Television's so-called

"Newsplex." Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager

at WHSV in Winchester, Va., where his career started on air in 2000.

"Brad is an up-and-coming leader in the television

industry who has delivered consistent revenue and ratings growth in his

previous positions," said Kathy Clements, Belo's senior VP/Media

Operations. "His experience in the Virginia marketplace will be a significant

asset to WVEC."

Ramsey is the 2012-2013 president-elect of the Virginia

Association of Broadcasters.