Ramsey Named WVEC GM
Brad Ramsey has been named president and general manager of
WVEC Norfolk, succeeding Tod Smith at the Belo station. He starts Nov. 5.
Smith took over WWL New Orleans in June.
Since July 2008, Ramsey has served as vice president and
general manager of WCAV-WVAW-WAHU Charlottesville, Gray Television's so-called
"Newsplex." Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager
at WHSV in Winchester, Va., where his career started on air in 2000.
"Brad is an up-and-coming leader in the television
industry who has delivered consistent revenue and ratings growth in his
previous positions," said Kathy Clements, Belo's senior VP/Media
Operations. "His experience in the Virginia marketplace will be a significant
asset to WVEC."
Ramsey is the 2012-2013 president-elect of the Virginia
Association of Broadcasters.
