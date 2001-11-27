Rams-Bucs posts strong MNF rating

ABC's Monday Night Football match-up between the St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit its second highest rating of the season.

The Bucs' 24-17 upset of the Rams pulled a 13.9 rating, 22 share in Nielsen overnight numbers. That was 2% higher than the 13.6/22 the Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos contest drew in the same week last season.

The game drew a 39.1/15 in the St. Louis market and a 30.2/43 in the Tampa Bay area. - Richard Tedesco