Ramos: Univision Has Pivotal Role in Election

Univision anchorman Jorge Ramos, who accepted the B&C/Multichannel News Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television award last week, says the outcome of the presidential race will hinge on the expanding Hispaniccommunity.

"Nobody can make it to the White House without Univision," Ramos declared in his acceptance speech. "If Barack Obama or John McCain wants to win Florida or Nevada, they have to talk to us. That's how simple it is."

