Rallying 'Round Angel

Supporters of The WB's Angel are hitting the streets with plans to hold a rally for the show at Warner Bros.' production ranch in Burbank, Calif., March 31.

In addition to organizing the rally, the Saving Angel coalition has collected $30,000 from the show's fans to buy print ads in trade publications in support of the show.

The coalition also has barraged The WB with postcards and e-mails begging it to keep the show on the air. The WB announced last month that this would be the last season for Angel, a spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Both were created and executive produced by Joss Whedon.

Last season, Angel was on the bubble, but came back in a new time period. The show performed well at the beginning of the season but tapered off substantially after November. It's ratings also fall in repeats, making it difficult for The WB to afford to keep running it.