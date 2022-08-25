Ralf Jacob Joins TelevisaUnivision As EVP Global Broadcast Engineering
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec was president, Verizon Digital Media Services
TelevisaUnivision said it hired Ralf Jacob as executive VP of global broadcast engineering.
Previously, president of Verizon Digital Media Services, Jacob will oversee TelevisaUnivision’s strategic partnership with Google and streamline its media infrastructure to ensure efficiency, stability and scalability.
Jacob will report to CEO Wade Davis, Alfonso de Angoitia, executive chairman and co-CEO of TelevisaUnivision Mexico, and Bernardo Gómez, co-CEO of TelevisaUnivision Mexico.
“We are excited to welcome Ralf to the TelevisaUnivision leadership team,” said Davis. “His engineering expertise and deep technological acumen will help elevate and strengthen our programming infrastructure and bring our award-winning shows and acclaimed tentpoles to nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers through a seamless viewing experience. Ralf’s leadership, knowledge, and skill are a formula for success in the ever-changing and highly competitive media industry.”
Before Verizon, Jacob was CEO of upLynk, which was acquired by Verizon.
“It is rare in our industry to find a leadership team that stands as united to achieve a singular vision as the team I will be joining. That truly excites me. The merger of TelevisaUnivision has already produced historic results, yet stands at the infancy of its potential. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team,” Jacob said. ■
