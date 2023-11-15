Rakuten Viki Offering Korean Series Free for K-Drama Day

Rakuten Viki, a streaming service focusing on Asian content, is hosting International K-Drama Day on November 29.

The event is designed to mark the increasing appeal of dramas from Korea.

Rakuten Viki, a subscription service, will be offering free access to a selection of popular K-Dramas on November 29 including Twinkling Watermelon and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

(Image credit: Rakuten Viki)

As part of K-Drama Day, Rakuten Viki is offering 29% off any Viki Pass subscription plans.

Viewers will be quizzed on their knowledge of the Korean language through a promotion with Duolingo. Prizes include subscription to Super Duolingo and Rakuten Viki.

Rakuten Viki is also running a sweepstakes with a grand prize of a trip to Korea to visit sites where popular shows were filmed. The grand prize winner also gets a one-year Viki Pass subscription, a one-year subscription to Super Duolingo and assorted Viki swag.

The company is also giving away prizes including Roku Ultra or Roku Express 4K streaming devices, Korean snack boxes, skin serums from Peach & Lily and giant boba plushes.

“With the phenomenal popularity of Korean entertainment and culture, we are thrilled to introduce the first-ever International K-Drama Day to celebrate our love for Korean dramas and films with fans all over the world,” said Sam Wu, CEO at Rakuten Viki. “As the first streaming platform to bring Asian content to viewers in the U.S., we are so proud to be at the forefront of establishing this unprecedented celebration with the leading voices in the industry.”

As part of the event, WebToon, the world’s largest digital comics platform, will host an exciting in-app reading event where fans can read episodes of the original digital comics that have been adapted into popular K-dramas, like A Good Day to Be a Dog, Perfect Marriage Revenge, The Girl Downstairs (Doona!) and Vigilante to unlock a month of Viki Pass Plus ($9.99 value) to watch these series.

“We’re excited to participate in International K-Drama Day and offer fans an exciting way to enjoy their favorite series and characters across different formats," said Jini Cho, director of digital and partnerships at WebToon. "It’s been a joy to see stories from WebToon to life as beloved series on streaming platforms like Rakuten Viki, and what better way to celebrate the richness of these stories with our global fans than a commemorative holiday like International K-Drama Day."