'Raising the Bar' Canceled, 'Three Rivers' Yanked
TNT has lowered the "Bar," while CBS on Monday dammed its "Rivers."
The
post-Thanksgiving ax came down on TNT's "Raising the Bar," which the
Turner net said was being canceled due to low ratings, and CBS' "Three
Rivers," which has been pulled from Sunday nights.
"Raising the
Bar" reps the latest disappointment for Steven Bochco, who hasn't been
able to score a hit since "NYPD Blue" went off the air.
"Everyone
at TNT had a great experience working on 'Raising the Bar' with Steven
Bochco and the rest of the show's terrific cast and crew," Turner execs
said in a statement. "We're proud of the series and appreciate the
efforts of all of the creative people who were involved. Unfortunately,
ratings for 'Raising the Bar's' second season did not reach the levels
required for TNT to renew the series."
"Raising the Bar" opened
last year to huge numbers for TNT -- 7.4 million viewers (thanks to a
strong "The Closer" lead-in) -- but then quickly came back down to
earth. Cabler hasn't yet determined the fate of another drama on the
bubble, "Dark Blue."
