'Raising the Bar' Canceled, 'Three Rivers' Yanked

TNT has lowered the "Bar," while CBS on Monday dammed its "Rivers."

The

post-Thanksgiving ax came down on TNT's "Raising the Bar," which the

Turner net said was being canceled due to low ratings, and CBS' "Three

Rivers," which has been pulled from Sunday nights.

"Raising the

Bar" reps the latest disappointment for Steven Bochco, who hasn't been

able to score a hit since "NYPD Blue" went off the air.

"Everyone

at TNT had a great experience working on 'Raising the Bar' with Steven

Bochco and the rest of the show's terrific cast and crew," Turner execs

said in a statement. "We're proud of the series and appreciate the

efforts of all of the creative people who were involved. Unfortunately,

ratings for 'Raising the Bar's' second season did not reach the levels

required for TNT to renew the series."

"Raising the Bar" opened

last year to huge numbers for TNT -- 7.4 million viewers (thanks to a

strong "The Closer" lead-in) -- but then quickly came back down to

earth. Cabler hasn't yet determined the fate of another drama on the

bubble, "Dark Blue."

Michael Schneider writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.