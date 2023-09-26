Rainmaker To Represent Scripps Channels, Programming in Int’l Markets

E.W. Scripps said it made a deal to have Rainmaker Content, a global distributor, represent original programming and channels from Scripps in international markets.

It’s the first time Scripps has permitted a third party to distribute channels like Court TV and Scripps News and programming including the Scripps National Spelling Bee and Bounce’s Act Your Age.

“Scripps has built a library of unique and compelling content over the years which has had virtually no prior exposure in territories around the world - until now. Our diverse entertainment library of scripted, reality, features, and event programming is unrivalled, while our thriving news and court channels are distinctive and appealing,” said Tom Zappala, senor VP, of content and programming strategy at Scripps. “They combine to offer a terrific opportunity to content providers worldwide and we believe Rainmaker is the perfect partner to take our programming across the globe.”

Rainmaker will be distributing unscripted shows including Court TV’s Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall and OJ25, and Scripps News content like Next Level, a series that looks at the impact of gaming and The Why, a series that looks behind the headlines on important topics.

“Scripps and its networks have a global reputation for its compelling programme and channel offerings. Rainmaker, meanwhile, has built a global network of relationships with premium broadcast partners, which enables us to find the best home for our growing catalogue of content,” said Greg Phillips, co-CEO of Rainmaker Content. “That Scripps has appointed us to distribute its channels for the first time internationally alongside their premium programming is a real vote of confidence in Rainmaker’s abilities”.