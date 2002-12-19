Rainbow/PUSH: Reverse Sinclair approval

The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition has told the Federal Communications Commission that it

believes Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. attempted to "corruptly influence" Maryland's

recent gubernatorial election by providing free helicopter service to Republican

candidate, now Gov.-elect, Robert Ehrlich. As a result, it said, the FCC should

reverse its approval of recent Sinclair TV=station purchases.

The Rainbow/PUSH brief, reported Wednesday by the Baltimore Sun --

which broke the story of a major Sinclair shareholder's helicopter use -- called

the alleged undue influence on the campaign and the candidate "evidence of

disqualifying conduct" regarding holding broadcast licenses.

The group also said Sinclair was behind a letter-writing campaign by three

congressmen, including Ehrlich, to sway the FCC regarding the purchases. The commission

rebuked the congressmen for writing the agency without notifying other parties

in the case.

Sinclair officials could not be reached for comment.