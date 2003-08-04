Rainbow Ups Dore, Greenburg

After the June housecleaning at Cablevision System's Rainbow Media Holdings, now comes the rearranging. Rainbow Media last week elevated two veteran executives to take over areas vacated when Rainbow axed 14 staffers, including AMC Networks President Kate McEnroe, for accounting irregularities.

The company is also consolidating its network structure.

As expected, IFC Companies President Kathleen Dore, named president of Entertainment Services, is adding AMC and WE: Women's Entertainment to her watch. The company also promoted Rainbow Sports President Andrea Greenberg to president of distribution. Both report to Rainbow CEO Joshua Sapan.

The executives would not comment on the alleged accounting improprieties at AMC Networks.

Dore says Rainbow's national nets—AMC, WE and IFC—all stand to benefit from closer ties. "The combination will facilitate more cross-promotion and media buying." And, on programming, the nets can team up "more effectively in terms of original production, film buying and licensing."

AMC and WE, though, are still without a general manager. Former AMC General Manager Noreen O'Loughlin and former WE General Manager Martin Von Ruden were part of the group fired last month. Dore says filling those slots "is a priority."

She has been running IFC Companies, which includes the IFC channel and IFC Entertainment, since 1996. She was also president of Bravo until NBC acquired the channel for $1.25 billion last December.

Rainbow's willingness to part with Bravo begs the question whether other nets will go on the block. MGM, which used to own a 20% stake in the national networks but cashed out in early July, had long been interested in acquiring AMC. And Cablevision is part of former Seagram Co. Ltd. CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr.'s group bidding for Vivendi Universal Entertainment, which could muddy the networks' future.

But Sapan says his nets are in fine shape. "This reorganization will put us in much stronger position to be better in programming, marketing and distribution."

On the distribution side, Greenberg now oversees affiliate sales and marketing for AMC, Fuse, IFC and WE: Women's Entertainment, as well as video-on-demand services MagRack, Sportskool, Fuse On-Demand, IFC On-Demand and Uncensored On-Demand.

IFC General Manager Ed Carroll, who also worked on Bravo, is still running IFC, although there is speculation that he will take on a larger role with AMC and WE.