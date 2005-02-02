Rainbow Unveils Carriage Deals

Rainbow Media Holdings has completed long-term distribution deals with DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. in addition to securing carriage for its cable networks with Comcast Corp., Adelphia Communications Corp. and Mediacom Communications Corp. in the last half of 2004.

The deals, which had not previously been announced, are the result of several years of negotiation to gain beefed-up carriage for Rainbow networks AMC, We, IFC, fuse and FSN regional sports services, according to Rainbow Media Holdings president and CEO Josh Sapan.

With the increased security and stability of the new carriage deals, which according to Sapan increase Rainbow’s subscriber base by “tens of millions,” the individual networks can now focus on growing advertising, programming and VOD ventures.

Rainbow Media Holdings is a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corporation and owns AMC, fuse, IFC and WE Women’s Entertainment in addition to on-demand network Mag Rack.

